HYDERABAD :The drugging and flesh trade racket busted by Rachakonda police a month ago is taking a new twist revealing shocking facts, each time with the arrest of the accused involved in the wide spread network.

So far, police have arrested 11 persons including six Nigerian nationals, one woman from Andhra Pradesh and four men from Hyderabad, for indulging in drug peddling and flesh trade.

Recently, police arrested K Annarapu Pavan Kumar Reddy, a restaurant owner from Tolichowki in Hyderabad after almost a month of his absconding from the city.

Pavan was introduced to drugs by a Nigerian national identified Yoan, friend of the kinging of the racket Cosmos and Gabriel, both Nigerians. Finding the path of procuring drugs in the city itself, Pavan used to get drugs from Cosmos and sell to his friends in ‘Over the Moon’ pub in the city.

In July this year, the police arrested gang of five Nigerians headed by Cosmos and a Telugu woman in possession of huge quantities of various psychotropic and narcotic drugs. The gang was also into flesh trade.

They used to encourage their customers to have sex with the Nigerian women. During the probe, police had called Pavan for questioning when they found his mobile number with Cosmos. But Pavan was set free after collecting his blood samples. Learning that Pavan is one of the key persons who was supplying drugs in the city, he has been apprehended from his hideout in Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh.

Pavan, alike the Nigerians had a huge list of contacts including several young and aspiring female models and artists. He also confessed to have been pushing them into flesh trade, said Rachakonda police.

“Pavan is also into event organising where he developed contacts of model coordinators belonging to Mumbai, New Delhi, Kolkata and Bengaluru. With their help, he had been providing offers for the models at events in city and then pushed them into flesh trade. There are several female artists, models and junior artists with whom Pavan was in touch with and is suspected to have victimised them of flesh trade,” said a police officer who is in the team probing the case.

The officer said that there is much more in the case than just drug peddling. "We are doing in-depth investigation to find out who all are involved in the case and nab them. The hunt is on to apprehend Yoan and also few of the accused identified in the case will be nabbed," he said.