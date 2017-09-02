HYDERABAD: For the centralised Ganesh immersion procession to be held on September 5, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) in coordination with various other departments are putting in place necessary arrangements covering a total of 354 km across the twin cities.

Mayor Bonthu Rammohan and GHMC commissioner B Janardhan Reddy on Thursday held a meeting with the office-bearers of Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi (BGUS) on the necessary arrangements being made for the immersion. The Mayor told reporters that apart from regular sanitation teams, 168 GAT special teams with over 10,000 workers would be deployed to ensure clean and debris-free procession route.

BGUS requested GHMC to fill the potholes on the procession routes.

Cranes for 17 lakes

Apart from Tank Bund and NTR Marg, cranes are being provided at 17 lakes Kapra Cheruvu, Saroornagar, Rajanna Bavi, Miralam Tank, Palle Cheruvu, Patti Kunta Cheruvu, Durgam Cheruvu, Malkam Cheruvu, Gopinagar Cheruvu, Pedda Cheruvu, Gangaram, Gurunatham Cheruvu, J.P. Nagar, Kaidamma Kunta, Hafizpet, Erla Cheruvu, Majeera Road, Vinayaka Nagar, Rayasamudram Lake, RC Puram, Saki cheruvu, Patancheru, IDL Tank, Pragathinagar Cheruvu, Hasmathpet cheruvu, Sunnam Cheruvu, Pariki Cheruvu, Venellagadda Cheruvu, Suraram Cheruvu, Kotha Cheruvu

Measures in place

168 special Ganesh

Action Teams formed

Each team comprises a sanitary supervisor, sanitary jawan, three sanitary field assistants (SFAs) and 21 workers

9,170 sanitation workers to work in three shifts

1,000 entomology workers at lakes to work in three shifts.

33,827 temporary lights being arranged

Each GHMC circles provided with one JCB and four six-tonner vehicles for removing the debris along the procession route

236 additional vehicles for Ganesh immersion

464 vehicles are being deployed as huge garbage is expected to be generated