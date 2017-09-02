HYDERABAD: The Prof Tirupati Rao report on District Fee Regulatory Committee is likely to be submitted on November 15.

During a meeting with Hyderabad Parents Teachers Association on Friday, the former vice-chancellor of Osmania University added that all schools have been instructed to submit required data on the portal by September 15. Failure to do so will result in stringent action, possibly even cost them their affiliation.

While no direct response for the delay in submission of the report was given, which was set at May 29, HSPA was told that during the intervening period, ways and means to fix the percentages on expenses were discussed. Moreover, since the government had no data on fee or balance sheets of schools, a portal where schools could upload the same was also launched during the period.