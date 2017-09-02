HYDERABAD: The nephew of a Karnataka state minister and his two friends, who went missing from Bidar on Thursday, were rescued by Hyderabad police on Friday.

The three boys reportedly came to the city to visit Charminar and also to view the centralised Ganesh immersion procession to be held on September 5, the police said.

According to the police, the rescued boys include the nine-year-old nephew of the minister. The nephew and his two friends left their residences without informing their parents on Thursday.

Sultan Bazar inspector P Shiva Shankar Rao said the trio left their residences and boarded a train to reach the city. Roaming in the city, they reached a Ganesh pandal at Sultan Bazaar and were spotted by the organisers on Friday early morning. The organisers were inquiring about the movement of the trio in the odd hour and were speaking to them when the patrol team of Sultan Bazar reached there. The boys did not speak in Telugu and were trying to avoid answers, the police said.

The police later came to know that they are from Bidar and have left their houses without informing their parents. When the Sultan Bazar police contacted their counterparts in Bidar, where a case of missing was registered by the parents of the boys, the Hyderabad police came to know that the boy was the minister’s nephew.