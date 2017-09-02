HYDERABAD: A 19-year-old pharmacy student was run over by a van when he was on the way to the city, along with a friend, to witness the Ganesh idol immersion at his college on Thursday.

The student, identidied as Balla Rajarshi (19) of Nizamabad, was studying at a college here and was living in a hostel at Ghatkesar. On Thursday, the college organised Ganesh idol immersion.

To attend it, Rajarshi and his friend G Prasanna Kumar left the hostel on a bike. When they reached Dapponi Vagu bridge near Korremula-Edulabad road, a DCM van, which was going in the opposite direction, rammed their bike.

Rajarshi fell on the road and the van ran over his head, resulting in his instant death. “At around 2 pm, the accident happened,” said Ghatkesar police inspector B Prakash.