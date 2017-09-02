HYDERABAD : Upset over not getting a job to feed his family, a newlywed 25-year-old police sub-inspector post aspirant committed suicide by consuming poison in the bushes beside the Outer Ring Road in Hyderabad.

Bhukya Santhosh (25) of Beerishettigudem village of Mahabubabad district had completed his graduation a few years ago and was trying to get a job. He had recently joined coaching classes to write exams for SI of police job in TS police department.

Meanwhile, his parents got him married on May 17. On Thursday, a friend of Santhosh’s father noticed him lying unconscious in the bushes beside ORR at Ghatkesar and called his brother and alerted police. Police found an empty bottle of poison.

Ghatkesar SI Ch Chandra Shekar said, “Santhosh was trying to get a job since long and had recently joined a coaching centre aspiring to become a police. Probe revealed that he was upset with the financial crunch and was feeling bad for not able to take care of his family expenses.”

Responding to a query, the SI said, “His parents did not express doubt on Santhosh’s wife, but a note was recovered from his body in which he mentioned his parents numbers asking to inform about his death.”

Based on his father Gopichand’s complaint, a case of suspicious death has been registered.