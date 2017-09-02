HYDERABAD: Three years after the murder of a contractor in Hyderabad, the Medchal police arrested two men from Bihar on Friday for committing the crime.

A case of murder was registered on July 23, 2014, when the locals of Nuthankal village found the body of Anil Kumar Kamath buried on the outskirts of the village. Anil’s family had registered a missing complaint around a month before that.

Probe revealed that Anil had taken Rs 1.85 lakh from his friend Amith Kumar, another contractor, and did not pay back the money, due to which Amith had to face huge financial crisis.

Nursing a grudge, Amith planned to kill Anil and asked his friends Shanker Rishidev and Upendra Rishidev to help him.

The trio called Anil to have liquor and then took him to an open place on the pretext of consuming liquor. They then stabbed him to death and buried the body.