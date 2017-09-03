HYDERABAD: The hub for many industries in the city, Balanagar has emerged to be a toxic ward as industrial affluents from major companies are let into the open nala that finds its way through the entire ward seeping through the groundwater and causing a slow damage to the residents residing there. The toxic effluents that are let into the nala at Jeedimetla during the wee hours create a thick layer of froth all through the nala producing a strong toxic stench that becomes unbearable often leading to lung complications, complaint the locals.

At Vinayak Nagar where the nala flows by a school, the school management has exclusively installed high rise asbestos along its periphery in order to curb the smell. “The drains are not normal, they are filled with toxic chemicals and it has been flowing since so long that the chemicals have settled inside the ground polluting the groundwater levels,” said Ch Murali Mohan, a social activist.The buckets and mugs we use are the example for it which is filled with white and dark residuals which do not go even after repeated washing, he added.

Pigs feeding on garbage at Indira Nagar in Balanagar in

Hyderabad on Saturday | sathya keerthi



When contacted, the corporator of the ward K Narender said he was aware of the problem and even submitted a report to the officials to look into the issue. “As soon as I got elected, I gave a representation to the authorities to look into the issue,” he said.We are soon going to build side slabs along the drain in several colonies including Raju colony and Sai Nagar to reduce the stench, he added. “But, it is the work of the government to incorporate a task force to especially examine the issue and take stringent action against the offenders who pollute the nalla,” Narender said.

Piggeries, residents make a living together

Call them settlers or illegal occupants, the 2,000 odd families that reside in Indira Nagar live among pigs and even worse, the breeding space for pigs are the open toilets for the residents.

“We know that we are living in a private land, but that does not limit us from having basic amenities when we are still mortal. The public toilets that are outside the basthi will not serve the need for so many people,” said P Damoday, member of Ambedkar Yuva Jana Sangham.

Another resident on condition of anonymity said that: “At least our right to vote should let the officials act in providing for the promised 2BHK apartments and take us out of the pathetic situation.”

However, the corporator said that 19 pre-fabricated toilets are being rolled out for the members and will be soon facilitated to the 2BHK apartments as promised.

Balanagar residents can contact their corporator at 8008130861

Dump not cleared

At Balanagar main road, open dumping is a common scene and even so at Pragathi Nagar main road where decomposed fluids from the garbage produce a strong stench becoming a breeding space for vector insects.Even after the dump was cleansed and chlorinated to facilitate smooth travel experience for municipal administration minister K T Rama Rao who inaugurated the Balanagar - Narsapur Bridge two weeks ago, the remains have now turned into a breeding space for mosquitoes.

“Yes, there is a fault of the public who litter the place with garbage, but it should be noted that it is being done because the GHMC does not clear the garbage,” said a local resident.