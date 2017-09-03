HYDERABAD: Muslim community in the city are disheartened by the sudden increase in the prices of small cattle like goats and sheep this Bakrid. Moreover, what has irked many is Islamic clerics and religious scholars asking them not to sacrifice bulls or cows this Eid al-Adha (Bakrid). In the wake of recent cases of lynching of persons from the community by communal forces in the name of cow slaughter, religious leaders from Islamic organisations like All India Sunni Ulma Board and Jamiat Ahle Hadees had asserted that with the decision to resort to sacrifice of only small animals, Muslims will be safer and also be able to save the lives of those cattle traders and suppliers who are non-Muslims. This year, the price of a live small goat in the market has gone up to `6,000 and the bigger ones are being sold between `12,000 to `15,000.



Fazil Khan, who runs an NGO named SIPAHE in Old City, said, “It must be the first Bakrid I have seen in years when some families refrained from buying goat and participated in some grand animal sacrifice being conducted by a rich family. This looks wrong on so many levels.”



“We are not even being allowed to sacrifice a buffalo or ox any more in Bakrid. Instead, we are sacrificing sheep or goat. Only to meet an agenda where cow has become a symbol to attract votes for ruling government, a religious community is being asked to refrain from performing its religious duties,” asked Abid Rasool Khan, chairman of state Minorities’ Commission, AP.