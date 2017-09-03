HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) won as many as six awards and memorial cups in the just concluded Telangana Garden Festival 2017 conducted by Telangana Government held at Peoples’ Plaza in Hyderabad. It bagged a total of six awards including Telangana Amaraveerula Memorial Cup for “Overall Innovative Theme of Garden Festival 2017” and Kurra Pullaiah Rolling Cup for “landscaping and beautification” of Metro Rail Bhavan, Begumpet.



First prize for beautification and restoring ecological balance in Central Median under the viaduct between Nagole and Uppal. First prize for the creating and sustaining green environment in HMRL Training Institute, Miyapur and Second prize for the beautification and creation of wayside gardens at Parade and Gymkhana Grounds.S Sainath and the connected engineering wing led by BN Rajeshwar, HMRL Managing Director, NVS Reddy stated that it is commendable for a new organisation with limited areas for development of theme based gardens to win so many awards.