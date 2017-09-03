HYDERABAD: A man carrying beer bottle barged into ladies hostel room at Osmania General Hospital and allegedly stole mobile phone and locked a Postgraduate girl student from outside when she raised alarm at around 2.30 am on Saturday. The hostel inmates said that from the time the unidentified man walked in and out of the hostel, the guard posted in duty was asleep.

Express accessed video footage where the man was seen carrying the bottle in his left hand and took stairs to the third-floor where the ladies hostel is located. “The man barged into room of a Postgraduate student who returned from duty at the hospital. When she screamed, he locked her from outside and ran

out. Though no one was hurt, it was a dangerous situation. What if the man broke the bottle on

her head?” a student questioned.

Students pointed out that this is another incident which indicates inefficiency of security personnel at the hospital . “Though the contract of security was given to another agency, it is personnel from the previous security agency who are working for the new agency who were given the new contract,” a student said.