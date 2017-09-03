Traffic diversions for idol immersion in place today in Hyderabad
By Express News Service | Published: 03rd September 2017 08:07 AM |
Last Updated: 03rd September 2017 08:07 AM
HYDERABAD: Parking facility Vehicles of visitors attending immersion at Safilguda tank would not be allowed beyond Neredmet X roads and Anand Bagh X roads and towards Safilguda railway station. For visitors at Kapra park, vehicle would not be allowed at the lake. Parking would be provided at High-tension power transmission line
Restrictions
Heavy vehicles would not be allowed on Bairamalguda-Champapet, LB Nagar-Uppal, Uppal-Ramanthapur, Neredmet-Safilguda tank and RK Puram-ECIL
RTC buses would be prohibited from Gaddiannaram to Shankeshwar, Saidabad to Saroornagar tank, Uppal RR to Ramanthapur, Neredmet to Safilguda
Vehicles carrying idols from Hayathnagar, LB Nagar, Vanasthalipuram, Uppal and Saroornagar, will proceed towards LB Nagar junction, Kothapet, Dilsukhnagar, Venkatadri theatre and then towards Shiva Ganga theatre, Shankeshwar Bazaar junction to go towards Saroornagar tank
Vehicles with idols from Chaderghat, Malakpet, Moosarambagh and Amberpet will take the route of Moosarambagh X roads towards Gaddiannaram X roads, Shiva Ganga theatre, Shankeshwar Bazaar junction to reach the tank
Vehicles carrying idols from Saidabad, Santoshnagar, IS Sadan and Nagarjuna Sagar road will take the route of Singareni Colony, Shankeshwar Bazaar towards Saroornagar tank