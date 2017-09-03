HYDERABAD: Parking facility Vehicles of visitors attending immersion at Safilguda tank would not be allowed beyond Neredmet X roads and Anand Bagh X roads and towards Safilguda railway station. For visitors at Kapra park, vehicle would not be allowed at the lake. Parking would be provided at High-tension power transmission line

Restrictions

Heavy vehicles would not be allowed on Bairamalguda-Champapet, LB Nagar-Uppal, Uppal-Ramanthapur, Neredmet-Safilguda tank and RK Puram-ECIL

RTC buses would be prohibited from Gaddiannaram to Shankeshwar, Saidabad to Saroornagar tank, Uppal RR to Ramanthapur, Neredmet to Safilguda

Vehicles carrying idols from Hayathnagar, LB Nagar, Vanasthalipuram, Uppal and Saroornagar, will proceed towards LB Nagar junction, Kothapet, Dilsukhnagar, Venkatadri theatre and then towards Shiva Ganga theatre, Shankeshwar Bazaar junction to go towards Saroornagar tank

Vehicles with idols from Chaderghat, Malakpet, Moosarambagh and Amberpet will take the route of Moosarambagh X roads towards Gaddiannaram X roads, Shiva Ganga theatre, Shankeshwar Bazaar junction to reach the tank

Vehicles carrying idols from Saidabad, Santoshnagar, IS Sadan and Nagarjuna Sagar road will take the route of Singareni Colony, Shankeshwar Bazaar towards Saroornagar tank