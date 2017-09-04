HYDERABAD: As much as 1,716 tonnes of additional animal waste and garbage was generated during the Bakrid festival in Greater Hyderabad on Saturday.Apart from its own vehicles, the civic body hired another 464 vehicles and pressed them into service since morning. It distributed 1.49 lakh plastic covers (LLDPE of 90 microns) costing around Rs 18.78 lakh for collection of Bakrid waste.

The police department, in coordination with GHMC’s health and sanitation, and transport wings, transported nearly 1,716 tonnes of waste till Sunday evening. This year most of the citizens gave waste in covers due to senistisation and motivation created by GHMC, public representatived and NGO volunteers,

The corporation has been appealing to the citizens not to throw waste in the open areas and nalas but to collect the waste in garbage bags and keep them in front of the door to enable the garbage collectors to pick them up easily. Maximum number of sanitary workers and officials are working to keep the surroundings clean during and after the celebration.