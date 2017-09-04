HYDERABAD: Two postal employees, U Rajyalaxmi and A Srinivas, who worked in the Humayunagar sub post office in the city, allegedly indulged in irregularities by making false entries in the treasury cash book (TCB) while exchanging old notes during the demonetisation period.

It came to light that around Rs 27.27 lakh cash transactions were done at the post office illegally. A day after registering cases of criminal misconduct by public servant, criminal breach of trust by public servant, forgery for purpose of cheating, using a forged document as genuine and falsification of accounts and cheating against Rajyalaxmi and Srinivas, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is intensifying the probe, basing on the internal report prepared by a senior postal officer and submitted to the investigation agency.

On August 31, senior superintendent of post offices (Hyderabad city division) HR Chandrasekharachar told CBI officials that they found irregularities in exchange of notes in the Humayunnagar sub post office.

“CH Vijaya Gopal, joint manager (ASP cadre), conducted an internal probe into the irregularities and it was revealed that A Srinivas (treasurer) and U Rajyalaxmi (postal assistant and now officiating as deputy SPM of Humayunnagar sub post office) had allegedly committed fraud in exchanging old notes to the tine of Rs 27.27 lakh without receiving applications. They made false entries in the treasury cash book to justify their fraudulent exchange of old notes,’’ the senior superintendent told CBI officials.

A departmental inquiry has established the role of Srinivas that he was working as treasurer from November 11 to 16 last year. His prime duties as treasurer included making entries in the treasury cash book as but Srinivas failed to make entries of transactions relating to exchange of old notes worth Rs 15.63 lakh.

False records created

The internal report also revealed that Rajyalaxmi created false records to justify her irregularities. On November 10, 2016, there was no exchange of old notes in the sub post office but there was a shortage of Rs 1.54 lakh in new currency of 2000-rupee denomination. Later, she allegedly prepared 39 Annexure-II forms for Rs 1.55 lakh and included in the records to cover up the fraud.