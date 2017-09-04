HYDERABAD: With NFC X Road junction turning out to be death trap for accidents due to uneven gradient, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is planning to improve junction improvement at a cost of around `2.97 crore. The existing junction is a wide and four arm junction with roads having uneven gradient leading to accidents besides many heavy vehicles move through the junction as it is an industrial area. GHMC Mayor Bonthi Rammohan during inspections found the junction unsafe and instructed the GHMc officials to improve the junction for the conveince of the citizens and motorists.

M/s Stup Consultants has prepared preliminary project report on the junction improvement plan and submitted to GHMC for the corridor improvement from Habsiguda to ECIL X Roads.