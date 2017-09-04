HYDERABAD: The suicide of Tamil Nadu’s 17-year-old S Anitha, who moved the Supreme Court against the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) waging a legal battle against the exam has stirred the nation. On the very same day, an aspiring police officer in the city consumed poison as he was unable to fend for his family. Not to forget the Blue Whale challenge, a 50-level game that requires the player to commit suicide as the final task which has claimed around six lives across the country. A common thread connects all the above-mentioned cases: A cry for help that went unheard.

Psychologists in the city believe it was lack of immediate help and attention that might have led to these cases. As professional psychological help cannot be made available at all times, the World Health Organisation has devised the theme ‘Take a Minute, Change a Life,’, for providing immediate help and attention in similar cases this year marking the World Suicide Prevention Day which falls on September 10.

“While a number of factors drove Anitha to take the extreme step, incidents such as these can be prevented by showing those dejected that there are more options or ways to achieve goals. No one can change the Supreme Court’s decision for Anitha. It is time taking. But a young life would have been saved had someone taken cognisance of her situation,” says Dr Shanthi from the Roshni Counselling Centre.

Extreme peer and parental pressure, lack of care from teachers, and stigma attached to mental illness makes one succumb to pain and suffering, she adds.