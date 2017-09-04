HYDERABAD: In an attempt to complete the centralised immersion procession in a single day and to avoid spill over onto the next day, the Hyderabad police issued directions to the Khairtabad Ganesh Utsav Committee to start the immersion procession of the gigantic idol early hours and complete the process by afternoon.Police wanted the immersion of the 57-feet tall Khairtabad Ganesh early like last year. Similar to 2016, the procession will begin by 6 am on Tuesday and will be completed by 12 pm.

Meanwhile, all the preparations made for the immersion are aiding in completing the process smoothly, informed central zone DCP, D Joel Davis.

“A total of 3,568 idols have been immersed in Tank Bund and NTR Marg in Hussainsagar as on Saturday. Most of the idols are reaching the immersion points by 12 am and the process has been completed peacefully till date,” said the DCP.They are expecting the number of idols to increase by 20 per cent in the next two days. Over all, an estimate of 8,000 idols will be immersed in these three days, the DCP further said.

The only challenge police force will encounter is traffic congestions. “Tuesday should be relatively peaceful as it is a holiday. We have everything in place,” he added. Meanwhile, though final immersion of Ganesh idols is slated for September 5, processions and immersion of idols has picked up since yesterday. Considerable number of idols are likely to be immersed on Monday too.

Being sunny day on Sunday, NTR Marg and Necklace Road saw pandal organisers, people carrying their idols in processions amidst drum beats towards Hussainsagar and other water bodies in GHMC and line departments made elaborate arrangements for smooth immersion.

At Tank Bund and NTR Marg Road, huge congregation of devotees and general public turn up from fifth day onwards in vehicles carrying idols in varying sizes. It is a festive atmosphere prevailing on Tank Bund and NTR Marg Road.Many feel it is comfortable and convinient to immerse idols before the final procession day as it is not too crowded and idols can be immersed without consuming much time.

For the police, it would be an advantage as the number of idols turning up at immersion points would come down.

Maxcure Hospitals organises first aid camp at Tank Bund

Maxcure Hospitals are organising free first aid camp at Tank Bund till Monday as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) for the benefit of the devotees who are participating in the Ganesh idols immersing at the Hussainsagar lake. COO of Maxcure Hospitals Ravi Kiran said that 10 ambulances are on standby to address emergencies. In case of emergency,dial 7680 000 869.

City top cop asks organisers to follow rules for immersion

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Police Commissioner M Mahendar Reddy visited various Ganesh idol pandals installed at different places in old city of South Zone and interacted with the pandal organisers on Sunday. The Police Commissioner asked the pandal organisers to participate in Ganesh immersion procession without creating any disturbances. He asked the organisers to comply with police rules and regulations for smooth conduct of Ganesh immersion procession, Mahendar Reddy said that they have deployed heavy forces in all sensitive places to prevent untoward incidents. If anyone is indulged in circulating rumours by social networking sites and WhatsApp, stern action will be taken against them, he said.