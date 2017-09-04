HYDERABAD: For the peaceful conduct of Ganesh idol immersion, the Rachakonda police are deploying over 3,000 police personnel including armed forces, SHE teams and mufti parties at Saroornagar tank and also in other parts of the commissionerate limits.

Rachakonda police commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat on Sunday held a meeting with the police officers of inspector rank and above at his LB Nagar camp office, to discuss review the security measures taken up to ensure smooth idol immersion procedure at Saroornagar tank.

The police have identified that around 7,000 idols of over five-feet height would be immersed in Saroornagar tank on September 5. To keep a close watch on the happenings at and around the tank, watch towers have been installed with guards to keep continuous vigil. Besides, which cctv cameras have also been installed in the three procession routes - idols coming from LB Nagar side, Saidabad and Chaderghat routes, said Rachakonda police.

Most of the idols in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri regions were immersed on ninth and tenth day of the festival and idols in Malkajgiri and LB Nagar zones would be immersed on Tuesday. The Commissioner said that officers are asked to keep first aid kits, adequate water and fire tenders along the route of idol procession to avoid untoward incidents.