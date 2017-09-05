HYDERABAD: They say, the beauty of silence is in silence itself. It is the most powerful sound, for it can make you stronger or break you into pieces. Talking Hands, a new restaurant at The Plaza in Begumpet, gave me an experience that made me fall in love with silence all over again.

As I entered the restaurant, a strong vibe awakened the unusual distressed me. Amongst all the fake smiles in this ruthless world, the restaurant sent out the much-needed hope and optimism. I was welcomed by a genuine smile that was straight from their heart. Hanif, the name on the badge mentioned. He did not speak a word, instead signalled me asking me to take a seat. I smiled and asked him for Remya, who is the interpreter of TKM Sandeep, the founder-owner of the restaurant. Sandeep too is deaf.

I showed him the name on the phone and he immediately ran to call her out. While waiting for her, I was learning the basics of sign language, which was mentioned on the table mat. I had learnt to say thank you, welcome, applause, good and sorry through signs.

Hanif served me water and I said thank you in sign language and he signaled applause (waving both the hands in the air) for speaking in his language.

Both Sandeep and Remya reached my table. Remya interpreted that Sandeep was glad to have me and I said thank you in sign language. We exchanged smiles and went on to learn about the inception of the restaurant. “Deaf enabled foundation, set up in 2009, works for providing education and empowering the deaf. They provide English education, computer IT course, bilingual education and sign language. Deaf people use sign language from birth. Among the Indian population, 5 percent deaf go to school. They want to enable the remaining 95 percent to also go to school, get jobs. They focus on cognitive development. They have nine centres – Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Puducherry, Vizag, Thane, Indore, Chennai,” Sandeep said as Remya interpreted it.

“The admin and trainers are all hearing impaired. They focus primarily on teaching sign language and secondly, building leadership skills. We want to create social awareness about how deaf people communicate. Secretary of Tourism Venkatesham had attended many programmes of ours. He has been requesting us from two years to start a restaurant. He gave us the premises. Thus, we started Talking Hands recently. Customers see how they communicate and experience the silent world,” he informs.



At Talking Hands, customers do not talk. Instead, they use sign language to communicate. There are televisions that teach signs and also the menu card has them demonstrated for every dish. Every person has a sign name. The waiters can be called using their sign names. Order for the starter signaling ST, signal the number of the dish. For vegetarians, it is cutting vegetables and non vegetarian – tearing the meat with mouth.

The chef is experienced and can hear but the admin, storekeeper and waiters cannot. “We planned to hire a hearing impaired chef, but deaf people are not certified as chefs in India. In future, it may be possible. We have 15 deaf, 10 hearing staff. We work for Deaf Enabled Foundation, so we have a network.”He goes on to add: “We have a training centre in Nampally. We found some people who were willing to work and trained them. We wanted to get a certificate from government for training in culinary skills and hotel management as well. We want to ensure they are communicating properly with customers,” he explained.

“It will create a lot of employment opportunities. They want to work in IT, BPO, even five star hotels,” he adds. Some people have also expressed their desire to start their own hotels in Kerala and in the US.

“We wanted to bring changes in India, in the field of education and provide equal opportunities for deaf people,” he says with passion.“There are some people who prefer sign language over speech therapy and vice-verse. Speech therapy is not recommended as they will have to read lips and can understand only 30 percent. Hence sign language is preferred,” Remya says.

PM Modi has approved sign language recognition in India. Each country has its own form of sign language. US has deaf doctors, lawyers etc, universities for the deaf. Education is the main source for empowerment. Their brochures, paintings on the wall, lights etc are designed by the hearing impaired. It is an opportunity for them to show their leadership qualities.

They want to use LED bulbs at each table counter. One can switch on the bulb and the light will blink in their panel. This can be used to call the stewards.

The stewards were trained for a month. They trained them on how to interact with the customers, decorations, presentations. They went out to get financial support. They got investment loan, tables from sponsors - Dynamic Tools, Telangana tourism, and people have promised to donate individually. Sandeep is vice president of National Association of Deaf, which aims to eliminate attached problems of deaf and provide equal opportunities. For the hearing impaired, lighting and interpreter are important.

“Bankers should also know sign language. Planning commission should have included budget for deaf people as well. Sign language news should be made available,” he urges.

Sandeep taught me how to tell my name in sign language. He said, “We don’t like sympathy. , “ he signs the air (applause). I came out inspired and content. Now, silence doesn’t shatter me, it makes me hear my own self louder!