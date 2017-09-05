HYDERABAD: BNI Capital Chapter at Hyderabad - part of the world's largest business referral organisation, BNI, with presence in 77 countries, hosted a gala evening to celebrate its fifth anniversary at Raddison Blu Hotel. Satish, senior director of BNI Hyderabad; MS Dheeraj, president, BNI Capital; Satyanarayana, vice-president, BNI Capital; Benedict Ceaser, secretary & treasurer, BNI Capital; senior members Supriya Bhalerao, Adesh Agarwal, Naresh Gelli, Surya Prakash, Manish Sheth, Dr MV Sushanth, joined the others on the occasion, to make the evening truly memorable.



There was lots of fun and frolic to match the occasion, followed by awards presented to outstanding members, besides some whacky awards presented to members, like "Mikel-Shakeson" who shakes to hold mike while making presentations at regular chapter meetings; "Best Brewer" who weaves the best stories to get members interested; "Business Pedia" who has knowledge on every ones businesses; "Kab Aaya Kab Gaya" who are present at the meeting but vanish before others realise; "Filmi Star- Born for lens.." who present picture perfect poses in front of camera amongst others, to add to the fun and merriment.