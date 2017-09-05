HYDERABAD: One passenger died and four others including the drunk driver of an XUV received severe injuries when the vehicle they were travelling in rammed into a lorry. The accident took place when the passengers were heading to Moosapet to attend Ganesh idol immersion procession.

The deceased and others in the car were in drunk condition when the accident took place. A case has been registered against the car driver, said Kukatpally SI Majid Ali.Five persons were proceeding to attend Ganesh idol immersion procession near D Mart in the XUV. The driver was driving rashly as a result of which it rammed into a moving lorry from rear. The SI said the deceased has been identified as Venugopal Chary (35), a driver by profession.

Two electrocuted in separate incidents

An 11-year-old boy was electrocuted while playing near a Ganesh pandal at Kurwaguda village in Shabad. He accidentally stepped on an electric wire that was left unattended after the idol was taken for immersion. The deceased is Dade Mahesh (11). A case of causing death due to negligence has been registered, said SI. In a separate incident, a man died due to electrocution in Sriramnagar area. The incident occured when Narisetty Gopi Krishna (23) was fixing lights to a tractor to carry the Ganesh idol and suffered electric shock and became unconscious and died while undergoing treatment. A case of suspicious death has been booked.