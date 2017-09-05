HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad city police is using latest technological advancement in collecting photographs of visitors during Ganesh idol immersion in city on Tuesday. With new cameras integrated with facial recognition facility, police would get a huge database of faces of public visiting Tank Bund for the idol immersion.

Claiming to be focusing on the surveillance over miscreants and suspects in the crime perspective, city police have installed 10 cameras in and around Tank Bund, besides the 14,990 cameras that are installed across the city to just monitor the idol immersion procession.

City police has procured 38 such cameras of which 10 will be used today. “Facial recognition cameras will help in alerting the police with the already having suspects database. With lakhs of people visiting the procession, all their faces would registered in the police database and can be used to identify the suspects in future.”

Cranes arranged by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) along the Tank Bund Road for the Immersion of Ganesh Idols in Hyderabad; (right) Drummers from Kurnool, who were in the city to perform during the festival, wait outside Nampally railway station to catch a train back on Monday | Vinay Madapu, Sathya Keerthi

Apart from the new cameras, a special wireless Long Range Camera has been installed at Boat Club at Hussainsagar which is connected to the internet with a capturing range of 5 km distance. The city police have been covering entire procession process with help of Camera Mounted vehicles which have the capability of PTZ (Pan-Tilt-Zoom) and wireless connectivity to the Command Control Centre.

Considering the sensitivity of the immersion route taken by the Balapur Ganesh idol, 1,500 cameras have been installed in the route. Each officer can view the video footage in their mobile phone and special surveillance is also set up at Charminar area and a special control room is established to monitor the happenings from DGP office, CM Camp office and commissioner’s office.

Noise pollution under control

Thanks to Supreme Court’s 2005 directions on noise pollution being implemented by police, noise levels are bearable all through ten days of Ganesh festivities. The SC in 2005 directed that no one shall beat a drum, sound any instrument or use any sound amplifier between 10pm to 6am.

DCP (South Zone), V Satyanarayana, said, “We ensured that the SC orders are adhered to and no one uses a DJ system or plays loudspeakers at night.”

While nights were mostly peaceful during the festivities, same cannot be said of the day time as many pandals played music on loudspeakers the entire day. Another reason for increased levels of noise were ‘dhol’ groups/bands, which keep playing for hours in residential areas and near offices.

It can be hoped that the police which is the enforcing authority for noise pollution problems, would curb playing of loudspeakers in the day time also, as they are in violation of SC directions which mandate that noise levels where loudspeaker or public address system is used, it shall not exceed 10 dB above the ambient noise standards for the area or 75 dB, whichever is lower.

GHMC arrangements

Nearly 168 Special ‘Ganesh Action Teams’ (GATs) have been formed. Each GAT consists of a sanitary supervisor, sanitary jawan, three sanitary field assistants (SFAs) and 21 workers would work in three shifts to clear garbage and waste from time to time. As many as 9,170 sanitation workers and 1,000 entomology workers at lakes will be deployed in three shifts. Each of these teams will be assigned for 2 km stretch to ensure proper sanitation.

Water Board to supply 30 lakh water sachets for free

The Water Board will supply free drinking water to the public participating in Ganesh immersion today. About 109 water camps are arranged on the enroute places of immersion procession and 30 lakh water sachets are being arranged for the facility of public, police etc. Desilting works were also taken up to ensure there would be no sewer overflows on the immersion route.

Parks closed

In the light of Ganesh imemersion, Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) will close NTR Gardens and Lumbini Park for the visitors today and reopen tomorrow.