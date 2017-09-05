HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad High Court issued notices to Rachakonda Srinivasa Rao, Tummalapally Venkata Ramesh Chander Reddy and Mohammed Yousuf, all accused in the Miyapur land registration scam. This was in response to the petitions filed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau seeking cancellation of bails granted to them by the ACB court of Hyderabad in the disproportionate assets case.

Special public prosecutor for Telangana ACB Ravi Kiran Rao submitted that the investigation into the scam was in progress and there was a need to unearth the benamis representing the accused and other related issues. Stating that there was scope for influencing the witnesses if the above accused were on bail, he urged the court to quash the bails granted to the respondent accused. The case was adjourned to September 19.

Guv undergoes minor surgery

Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Governor ESL Narasimhan underwent surgery for corn in the right sole at Gandhi Hospital on Monday. Dr NVN Reddy, head of dermatology department, Dr A Subodh Kumar, head of plastic surgery department, Dr Venkateshwarulu, anaesthetist, performed the surgery under observation of Dr K Ramesh Reddy, director of medical education. Before undergoing the surgery, he consulted doctors and underwent pre-anaesthesia tests in August. He was kept under observation for half-an-hour after surgery and he left the hospital thereafter.