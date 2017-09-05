HYDERABAD: In a rare case of mistaken identity, a Jagtial man Thuniki Naresh’s workplace in Kuwait confused the details of his passport with that of another employee with the same name after the latter died. Naresh, who was repatriated on Monday, narrates the hassle he underwent for over a year after he found he can’t use his passport anymore.

“I used to load goods to be dispatched for Logistics Company Limited. In March, 2016, I decided to quit my job and leave for my village Anthargaon, Jagtial. However, I was told that my passport has been misplaced. Initially, the firm dilly dallied the issue saying that they have misplaced my passport but later, I found that the Civil ID on my password was interchanged with that of another employee named as me. He had passed away on February 2, 2016. My firm tried to help me but the following months were spent making endless visits to the office of Indian Embassy in Kuwait and the police station. The hardships I bore in the process while continuing with my work even took a toll on my health,” said Thuniki.

However, as per Madad Portal: Online Grievance System data, the name of the deceased Thuniki’s identity was confused with was Tuniki Naresh and hence not exactly same.Thuniki also claims that though many people like Muralidhar Reddy, a social activist from Kuwait tried to help him, he was made to spend over `5 lakh on getting his passport and visa made again and on commuting in an alien country for the same. The entire expenditure was borne by Thuniki and not his firm. “I finally am able to return after getting help from the Ministry of External Affairs on the pursual of Telangana Government NRI Affairs cell. But I have lost so much in the process. I had to sell my land and home to bear the expenditure. My wife even tried to commit suicide while I was in Kuwait. I wasn’t able to visit home when my uncle passed away. I request Telangana government to provide me monetary help so that I can get my land back,” he added.

