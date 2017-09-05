HYDERABAD: If you’ve been craving for some new and delicious varieties of Kebabs, the city’s popular food chain, Paradise, comes to the rescue.Every year, Paradise hosts this annual festival, which is now back with its third season. Available for dine-in and take away, the 64-year-old brand gives you a scrumptious 22 varieties of Kebabs from across the country. Of the bunch, 12 new Kebabs have been added to the menu from the previous years.



Gautam Gupta, CEO of Paradise, said, “We always like to delight our guests with new variety and taste, apart from the existing menu. With this festival, we offer a diverse range of juicy Kebabs, which are experimented and curated by our trained Chefs.”

The Kebab festival has Barkas Rubina (cashew marinated prawns with an aromatic marinade), Mutton Shooleh (succulent lamb pieces soaked in yoghurt marinade and scented with cloves), Murgh Sarfiya Kalimiri (de-boned chicken thighs marinated with cardamom, crushed black pepper and cooked in tandoor) and Paneer Lolly (Sesame crusted paneer fingers deep fried), among others on offer. They will be available in all the branches of the restaurant across Bengaluru, Chennai, Vishakapatnam and Hyderabad, of course.