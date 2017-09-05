HYDERABAD: Niraja Bhuwal’s solo exhibition, ‘Stamped Identity’, instantly flashes into the mind’s eye the impression of a printmaking montage. And, the next brainwave brings to mind the process of serigraph (screen printing technique) in contemporary art. But the subtitle, ‘An Exhibition of Paintings’ instantly indicates that this is a conscious effort of applying the distorted impressions to achieve a certain creative agenda. A postgraduate in painting from the BHU, Varanasi, she is a recipient of several awards. She has been participating in several group shows and art camps since 1915. ‘Stamped Identity’ is her first solo show in Hyderabad.



The artist establishes that this exhibition is a compilation of “Indian postal stamps which depict the history, culture, economic progress, the flora and fauna and architectural monuments.” She says, “I prefer to render them in a semi abstract format… as an expressive narrative.”Although Bhuval has created a visual puzzle by rendering distorted versions of the classic national iconography of people, animals, establishments and other things, she leads the viewer into a guessing game. In fact, working on popular symbols such as the Bombay Stock Exchange, the rhinoceros, the spinning wheel, Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the state emblem of India and others imagery, she re-establishes some old narratives to provide respectability to distorted printing techniques.



In fact, by applying these distortions she attempts to contribute to the repertoire of new aesthetics. But, at the same time, we cannot forget to salute the design community who had already done the job of adding the malformed printing techniques to the folders of contemporary aesthetics. It’s the iconography applied by the artist which challenges the eye of a spectator.

The exhibition is on till September 13