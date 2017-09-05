HYDERABAD: The first-ever ‘Sight-A-Thon’ 2017, a blindfold 2K walk was organised in city by Saksham NGO, a joint initiative of Govt of Telangana and NPCB to create awareness on eye donation. The walk was flagged off at the People’s Plaza by star comedian Ali Basha along with TS Maestro Ghazal Srinivas, fight masters Ram and Laxman, actor Raghu Karamanchi, GHMC Zonal commissioner(West) Harichandana Dasari and others. The 2K Run started from People’s Plaza to Indira Gandhi statue Circle and ended at the People’s Plaza. More than 1,500 participants supported the walk. Many of the participants walked blindfolded and were supported by a team of visually challenged guides.



“Many people are suffering from congenital blindness or because of cornea problems. Eye donation is the only way to give sight to these people,” said Dr Veda Prakash, President of Saksham Telangana.