HYDERABAD: The exhibition name ‘Emerging Palettes’ itself symbolises what it stands for. The group show at Shrishti Art Gallery has an interesting melange by 13 artists. The ninth edition of the group show sees the works of those who have completed a master’s degree in Arts from across the country chosen by a selection committee. The exhibition is supported by Goethe Zentrum and Alliance Francaise.The works reflect finesse of aesthetics blended with the craftsmanship that emanates from artists who are true to their vocation. The works are varied ranging from acrylics, terracotta, mixed media to water colour and charcoal.



In the terracotta artwork entitled ‘Anatomy of an Unknown Peanut’ done by Pradeep Banerjee, there’s promise of unexplored facets of an art work especially when seen from a Post Structuralist view. The nut is half-opened and the golden brick colour stares at you with a sort of puzzlement whose answer can only be found its depth.

Another work by Anuj Chandran is a cluster of opuses in mixed media on paper. The abstract artworks have a fragile feel to them. It feels as if the paper itself were opened with extreme delicacy and utmost care without disturbing the anatomy of its atoms. The frail colours seem to be extended part of the white surface almost like china in its liquid form that has just been captured by the artist in the fraction of a second. The surface looks malleable with faint shades of ochre. Fall seems to have started with the paper itself with a hint of celebration that is infectious and stays with you long after you come out of the gallery.



The wood sculpture ‘Nude with Cup’ by Ragesh AS shows a nude man holding a tumbler by its handle above his head searching for some clouds within or maybe snippets of knowledge that arrive like prophecy for those who know how to read tasseomancy at the bottom of a tea-cup. In this case it’s not the tea that has stained the cup, it is stained by life itself that eludes leaving its drops to be discovered and savoured.

The show is on till September 20.