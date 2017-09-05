HYDERABAD: Teachers, Vice Chancellors, principals and any faculty or head of Higher Education Institutions (HEI) can be punished if plagiarism (as well as self-plagiarism) is detected in their already submitted thesis, as per a draft rule by University Grants Commission. The draft rule is named as, ‘UGC (Promotion of Academic Integrity and Prevention of Plagiarism in Higher Educational Institutions) Regulations, 2017’.

The draft rule gains significance as plagiarism is a serious issue in India among not just students but as per recent instances, even among scientists at premier research institutions and even senior faculty and V-Cs of prominent institutions like Delhi University, University of Hyderabad, Pondicherry University and Indian Institute of Technology. The draft rule brings in various regulations to control plagiarism not just at Doctorate level but also at M.Phil, post-graduation and under-graduation, making plagiarism illegal in any work that is submitted for assessment, for award of a degree.

‘Zero tolerance’ towards plagiarism

The draft rules speak of ‘Zero Tolerance Policy’ towards plagiarism in core work areas which include abstract, summary, hypothesis, observations, results, conclusions and recommendations, in which case ‘maximum penalty’ will be imposed by Plagiarism Disciplinary Authority (PDA).

Allegations can also be taken up

Allegations of plagiarism against a student or faculty can be taken up by Academic Misconduct Panel formed by an HEI, which will be forwarded to PDA.

Penalty for students

Once plagiarism is proved then penalty can range anywhere between ordering the candidate to submit a revised script in six months to cancellation of registration of student with the concerned HEI.

Rules on academic plagiarism

The new draft rules on academic plagiarism once implemented, will be first-of-its-kind reforms by UGC in tackling the issue. Universities have their own rules in tackling the problem and there is no uniformity on it across the country. Moreover, the focus till now has been only on plagiarism in M.Phil and PhD thesis but draft rules bring under its ambit even plagiarism at the UG and PG level.

Penalty for faculty

Detection of plagiarism in the work of a faculty or head of HEI will attract penalty ranging from not being allowed to publish any work for a period of 1-3 years, to being denied two successive annual increments and not being allowed to be a supervisor to any UG, PG, M.phil or PhD scholar for three years.