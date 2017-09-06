HYDERABAD: The famed Balapur Ganesh has surpassed His own record. The Balapur Ganesha laddu auction, which attracts statewide attention, fetched a record Rs 15.60 lakh for pandal organisers.

This time, the laddu, weighing 21 kg, was bagged by realtor, businessman and philanthropist Nagam Tirupati Reddy of Jubilee Hills Ayyappa Society in an open auction held on Tuesday. His competitor, Mahender Reddy of Nagarjuna Steels Private Limited, gave up after bidding it for Rs 15.55 lakh. The auction, which began at around 10 am, lasted for 25 to 30 minutes.

The starting price of the bidding was Rs 1,116. Nervousness and anxiety prevailed among the members of Balapur Ganesh Utsav Committee till early morning as they feared that the demonetisation may have dampening effect on the auction.However, this year’s bid surpassed previous year’s bid amount, bringing relief to the organisers. Nearly, 10 devotees had registered their names as bidders by paying `500 as fee. Last year there were two dozen bidders.

Auctioning of Balapur Ganesh laddu began in 1994 when it fetched a mere Rs 450. K Mohan Reddy bagged the laddu in the first auction.Ever since, the 21 kg laddu has been attracting more and more bidders. People believe that whoever might win it will have a great future with the blessings of Lord Ganesha.

BGUS members said the auction amount would be spent on temples in the area, for village development, education and some welfare activities.