HYDERABAD: Arjun Reddy has fetched a lot of bouquets, and some brickbats too. With growing criticism over its depiction of women, we talk to some prominent people in the city to find out what they think:

Where is the woman’s consent?

C Vanaja, award-winning journalist

Firstly, let me state that Arjun Reddy is a brilliantly made film. We must appreciate director Sandeep Vanga and actor Vijay Deverakonda for their efforts. But I find the content problematic. For over two decades, all the heroes, starting from Nagarjuna to Mahesh Babu and Ravi Teja to the new-age actors, have been propagating this message that if a hero likes a girl, she ought to reciprocate his love, no matter what.

We have women getting attacked and hacked to death when they fail to reciprocate. I think such acts speak volumes about the ideas promoted by our films. In Arjun Reddy, all the characters in the film further conspire to help the hero to get the girl. It’s not a script that appreciates the consent of the girl or simply stops with showing the hero being dejected.

The woman’s consent just doesn't matter to this guy. Arjun declares that she is his girl, and I don’t get how he can do that without her consent? It's intrusion. Relationships have to start with mutual consent; how else are they going to blossom? There is also a lot of body-shaming in the film that’s condemnable.

Also, the film says that the boy’s alcohol and drug addiction is just a phase, but that’s not really true. Addictions are hard to get out of, with the majority often needing professional help. Arjun Reddy has misrepresented this too.



Hope my son doesn’t turn into an Arjun ReddySandhya Janak, actress

Despite the fact that the film has some shocking content, I think it’s realistic. That’s why youngsters are able to connect to it. I admit that I was embarrassed by some scenes like the ones that show the couple being desperate in love, and showing impatience in controlling their feelings. Their temperament and temerity also upset me a bit. This is the sort of content that will attract both the masses and the critics. Educated people get the film’s nuances, and are able to empathise with Arjun Reddy.

As a mother of two sons, I hope my son doesn’t become an Arjun Reddy. I’d expect them to live up to my expectations than simply trying to break social norms. I would like them to respect women. I appeal to every man who has watched Arjun Reddy to not take their women for granted.

Films can’t turn people into saints or sinnersRaj Kandukuri, producer

I enjoyed Arjun Reddy. I connected to it emotionally, and was impressed by its honest portrayal of love. Sandeep has made a good film and made a lot of money too.

As a filmmaker myself, I don't think the audience gets influenced by films. Let’s remember that films aren’t here to preach, and they can’t change people into saints or sinners. They simply portray parts of society as is. I’m not recommending that they do, but I really don’t think films are an adverse influence. Arjun Reddy is a realistic film that shows the pain a guy went through to win his love back.

Audiences like to see such bold films but of course, they may not work always. There is always demand for good films. Be it Baahubali or Arjun Reddy, if there’s a good story, audiences get hooked.



Not a single flaw in Arjun Reddy Sriram Adittya, director

I liked Arjun Reddy a lot and couldn't find a single flaw. It is path-breaking and made directors like me introspect about the sort of films we’ve been making. The film is aesthetically perfect, has a fantastic cast and is top-notch in terms of filmmaking. The director has told a story straight from the heart. We should appreciate the producer for making such a film. The audience wants such films. Arjun Reddy has come as a source of great relief for Telugu film industry.



Arjun Reddy has a positive message Gopi Mohan, screenwriter

The film was certified A and I think it’s appropriate for that age group. Considering it’s been given an adult certificate, it doesn’t matter if someone says people below 18 are being influenced. I found nothing objectionable in the film, which, in fact, has a positive message. The protagonist gets depressed over love and that he redeems his life is a great ending. We see many people undergoing such trauma but the message is clear: handle problems, and recover from your suffering. I enjoyed Arjun Reddy.