HYDERABAD: Amidst the chantings of ‘Ganpati Bappa Morya’ by old, youth and children alike, Ganesh idol immersion procession went on peacefully in Hussainsagar and 25 other water bodies in Hyderabad and its outskirts on Tuesday.Though authorities could ensure that the gigantic 57-feet Khairatabad Ganesh was among the first to take the dip in Hussainsagar waters, the slow pace of the main procession from Balapur led to piling of huge number of Ganesh idols at Moazamjahi Market, Basheerbagh and Tank Bund till late in the night. The entire process might spill over to Wednesday afternoon, which officials do not want.

Another highlight was that the Balapur Ganesh was immersed at Tank Bund by Tuesday evening. This is the first time in history that the Balapur idol was immersed before sunset.The Hyderabad city wore a festive look as thousands of big and small idols in myriad forms were being taken in a centralised procession in decorated trucks from Balapur in old city to Hussainsagar for immersion.Thousands of devotees wearing saffron scarfs, marched towards the lake with the idols by chanting slogans ‘Ganapathi Bappa Moriya, Ab Ke Baras Jaldi Aa’. Saffron flags, pulsating drum beats and trucks carrying Ganesh idols in different sizes swarmed the main roads from afternoon.

The 57 feet tall Khairatabad Ganesh

being carried to Hussainsagar

Balapur Ganesh being carried in a

procession in Hyderabad in Hyderabad on

Tuesday |Vinay Madapu, Sayantan Ghosh



As huge garbage is expected to pile up, GHMC is making efforts to clear the garbage by Wednesday morning and make the roads neat and clean.Large posse of security personnel, including paramilitary forces, were deployed as part of the massive security arrangements for the annual procession, which covers a distance of about 15-20 km.Out of 6,000, 1,884 Ganesh idols were immersed till Tuesday midnight. Visarjans are expected to continue till Wednesday afternoon.



Khairatabad Ganesh first to be immersed

Unlike the previous years, the first idol to be moved for immersion was the Khairatabad idol at around 7 am which made its way slowly past the large number of devotees thronging the road to catch the last glimpse of the idol before immersion.It took seven hours for the tallest Ganesha to reach Hussainsagar. After conducting poojas, cranes, pulleys and specialised equipment were pressed into service to achieve a near perfect immersion.

No sight of rain this year

An annual feature during the immersion procession, rain, was a no-show this year. Every year, rains lash the city on the day dampening the devotees but not their spirits. This year, there was no sight of rain.



Procession in Old City peaceful

The idol immersion passed off peacefully from the Old City by 8.30 pm even as the procession took a slow start. The tributary processions joining the main procession starting from Balapur area came in-line slowly, causing delay in conclusion of the immersion.Speaking to Express, senior police officer from Hyderabad commissionerate said, “Though Khairatabad and Balapur Ganesh were immersed early compared to previous years, the process got delayed. The vehicles carrying idols were making slow movement in the day and there is no reason that can be attributed to the delay.”

Muslim leaders, distribute fruits, water packets to devotees

Nizamabad:The Shobha Yatra was grandly organised in traditional manner and large number of people came on streets in the town on Tuesday to bid a final goodbye to lord Vinayaka who was worshiped by the devotees for the last 11 days. The Ganesh Shobha Yatra procession started from Dubba under the banner of Sarvajanik Genesh Mandali. It was attended by district officials and all political party leaders of the town including MP D Srinivas, Mayor A Sujata and MLC A Lalitha, district in charge collector A Ravindar Reddy and Commissioner of Police Karthikeya.

The vehicles carrying Ganesh idols were decorated and large number devotees participated in the procession. The dance and slogans of the youth became the main attraction in the yatra. Muslim minority leaders and social activists distributed fruits and water packets to devotees who participated in the yatra.Small idols were immersed in Vinayaka Bavi and big idols were sent to Basara where the special arrangements were made for immersion programme. Police officials said that they took all steps to maintain law and order in the immersion programme. Additional forces were deployed and all the areas were covered with CCTV cameras.

Man falls into Hussainsagar during immersion

Hyderabad: An unidentified man accidentally fell in Hussainsagar during Ganesh idol immersion process on Tuesday. Police booked a case of suspicious death and are trying to find out the details of the deceased. According to police, the deceased, suspected to be a ragpicker, was wandering naked at People’s Plaza. He went towards the lake from the backside of People’s Plaza and fell into the lake. NDRF team which received information from police rushed to rescue the man, but he died by then.

Ganesh Utsav Samithi protests against cops

Kamareddy: Kamareddy Ganesh Ustav Samithi gave a bandh call on Wednesday to protest against cops who forced devotees to complete the immersion before schedule here on Monday. The Samithi, members of Ganesh pandals and representatives of political parties, protested in the town on Tuesday. They alleged that cops forced devotees to complete immersion before the schedule and damaged several idols. They used canes against the devotees, and arrested several activists of Samithi, they claimed.

Puja orchestra members kills band mate

Hyderabad: A man, who had come from Mangalore to be part of a Ganesh puja orchestra band, was killed with a boulder by his fellow band mates on Tuesday over an argument. The deceased, Subhash, was consuming liquor with others at a house in Reddybasti. A heated argument took place between Subhash and his friends and they hit him with a boulder on his head. Subhash died on the spot and his associates fled. A case has been registered under Sec 302 of IPC and the investigation is on, said police.