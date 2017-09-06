HYDERABAD: Media persons in Hyderabad today protested the killing of senior journalist Gauri Lankesh and demanded immediate arrest of the culprits.

Under the aegis of Press Club Hyderabad, a group of journalists raised slogans condemning Lankesh's killing.

Holding placards that read 'I AM ALSO GAURI', 'You cannot curtail freedom of expression through murder', the journalists later also participated in a march from the Press Club to Khairtabad Circle.

The Kannada journalist-activist, known for her leftleaning outlook and forthright views on "Hindutva" politics, was shot dead by unidentified assailants at her residence in Bengaluru last night.

Lankesh, 55, editor of Kannada tabloid 'Gauri Lankesh Patrike', had returned home in her car and was opening the gate when motorcycle-borne assailants fired at her indiscriminately, with two bullets hitting her in the chest and one on her forehead, police officials had said. She died instantaneously.