HYDERABAD: The Telangana government today said it is going to spend over Rs 20,000 crore on various development activities in the capital Hyderabad to make it a global city.

According to an official release, the government is in discussions with various financial institutions and banks to raise the required funds.

A total of Rs 20,146 crore will be spent on various schemes related to water, drainage, roads and lighting to give a facelift to the city and make it a global city, it said.

"The government aims to spend Rs 8,225 crore on Double Bedroom Housing scheme, Rs 6,700 crore on roads, Rs 2,926 crore on Mission Bhagiratha (a drinking water scheme), Rs 1665 crore for Musi river development, Rs 400 crore on LED lights and Rs 230 crore for improving drainage system," the release said.

Development works to the extent of Rs 10,000 crore have already started, it said.

Detailed project reports are being prepared for many of the projects, the release added.