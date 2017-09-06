HYDERABAD: The sustained efforts of a research scholar of the University of Hyderabad on the issue of university’s Peacock Lake getting polluted due to sewage inflow bore fruit with Sports Authority of Telangana State (SATS) vice-chairman and managing director Dinakar Babu coming forward to hold a meeting on Wednesday with officials of UoH, GHMC and HMDA on the issue.

Senior IPS officer Tejdeep Kaur Menon, who played a key role in getting the Biodiversity Heritage Site tag for Ameenpur lake, will also be attending the meeting. PhD scholar, Jillapalli Ravi, has been fighting to save the lake.