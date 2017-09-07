HYDERABAD: The Ganesh idol immersion, which continued for the second day, was successfully completed before noon of Wednesday. The immersion saw additional generation of 2,100 metric tonnes of garbage as against the daily generation of 4,200 tonnes of garbage.Since Tuesday, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) cleared garbage of over 6,400 tonnes and all the roads have been cleared and heaps of waste was lifted within 24 hours by pressing additional 236 garbage lifting vehicles in nook and cranny of the city by incurring `1.05 crore.



GHMC and Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) pressed additional men, machinery and few hundred tippers to lift the scrap, steel, plaster of Paris material and patri (pooja material) from the shores of Hussainsagar at NTR Marg and Tank Bund Roads. The process to clear the waste from the shores of the lake would take another two to three days. While rag pickers and scrap dealers made a beeline to the NTR Marg to collect the steel pedestals and other material, which has resale value. Apart from Hussainsagar and other water bodies in the city, a record 14,500 Ganesh idols were also immersed in the mini water ponds in different parts of the city which lessened the pollution levels on the existing water bodies including Hussainsagar.



GHMC Mayor Bonthu Rammohan thanked for the full cooperation and coordination by the Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samiti and all Government departments officials who had rendered their best services day and night to ensure a safe Ganesh immersion which was completed in a record time.He said the tallest Khairatabad Ganesh idol was immersed during afternoon and the Balapur Ganesh was immersed before the sunset on Tuesday.The mini water ponds established for the convenience of the citizens to immerse Ganesh idols to check pollution at the lakes has yielded good results as more that 14,500 idols were immersed. The GHMC provided sufficient mobile toilets and drinking water facilities for the convenience of the citizens.

Devotees lob stones at police

Hyderabad: Devotees who participated in Ganesh immersion procession assaulted a sub-inspector at Rajenderanagar and lobbed stones last night. In the incident, the SI received minor injuries. The injured SI is K Venkat Reddy of Rajendranagar. He was posted at Bandlaguda lake for immersion bandobast last night. Venkat Reddy said that two processions were conducted by two different groups of people.