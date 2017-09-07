HYDERABAD: It appears to be a strange rule in the city-based parks. Photography with DSLR cameras are not being allowed. Shockingly, the reason is that privacy of couples is being compromised. Several parks managed by GHMC and HMDA including Kanjarla Laxmi Narayana Yadav Park, Krishna Kanth Park, Sanjeeviah park, and Indira park are some of the parks with a bias towards photography enthusiasts in the city. They strictly prohibit any kind of photography or videography with professional cameras.

Vinay Mishra, a photography enthusiast who wanted to take photographs of India's largest flag on the second tallest flag post, at Sanjeeviah Park, was shocked to hear that DSLRs were not allowed. "The authorities said that photography with DSLRs was not allowed considering privacy of couples in the park," he said. The photography enthusiast questioned," Another enthusiast who tried to get his camera inside the park to click pictures of the flag was caught by the security guards and imposed fine. "The security guards fined us for `500 for taking our camera inside.

We did not even click photographs but they threatened us and forcefully took the amount without even billing it," said Md Alis, a photography enthusiast.At Indira Park, the scene is no different, commoners carrying cameras are not allowed as the park management feels that the endangered trees would be at stake because of the photographs. Meanwhile, GHMC officials say that the prohibition was a way to tackle illegal activities taking place in the park.

"We have banned cameras in order to stop illegal activities like blackmailing that usually take place in the parks. Also, we want to generate revenue for permitting cameras into the parks by charging `10,000 to `15,000 a day," said V Damodar, Urban Biodiversity wing of GHMC."Our aim is not to stop tourists and enthusiasts from clicking photographs but to stop commercial usage of the space. We will look into the issue," said K Satyanarayana, director of Urban Forestry in HMDA.