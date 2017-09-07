HYDERABAD: Though it was neither night nor solar eclipse, commuters on Hyderabad roads had to move with the headlights of their vehicles' on Wednesday, that too at 11 am. With Cumulonimbus clouds covering the skies, the capital city of Telangana was plunged into total darkness on Wednesday morning, giving an altogether new experience for the denizens of the city.From morning 7 am to 12.00 noon, the city was in complete darkness as thick clouds enveloped the entire city. Office-goers faced a tough time as pitch darkness posed a challenge to them, while manoeuvring their two-wheelers and cars on the potholed roads.



Because of the impact of the dense clouds, which covered Hyderabad city for more than four hours, flight services at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Shamshabad too were partially hit. Normal life in LB Nagar, Kothapet, Hayathnagar, Sarooragar, Dilsukhnagar, Champapet, Ameerpet, Mothinagar, Begumpet, Borabanda, Sanathnagar and Moosapet areas was disrupted by sudden rainfall, later. At some important traffic junctions, traffic jams occurred during the morning peak hours due to water logging, following rainfall.



Strong gales were witnessed in several parts of city. Many areas in the city were plunged into darkness following disruption in power supply because of strong winds.Not only Hyderabad, but also several districts such as Warangal, Karimnagar, Jagtial, Mahbubnagar, Siddipet and Nalgonda across the state witnessed heavy rains on Wednesday. "Thunderstorm accompanied with strong winds are likely to affect several districts across the state including Hyderabad in the next 24 hours," India Meteorology Department (IMD) officials said.An IMD official futher stated that heavy rains and thunderstorm activity on Wednesday were due to a trough that extended from Odisha to south Tamil Nadu across coastal Andhra Pradesh and associated cyclonic circulation extending up to 0.9 kilometers from the mean sea level.

Govt hosp in Mancherial flooded

Mancherial: Patients and attenders at the maternity and child wards of the 100-bed government hospital in Mancherial struggled on Wednesday as rain water flooded the wards, exposing the quality of the town’s drainage system. Sanitation staff worked for two hours to clear out the foot-deep water that had accumulated in the wards, following rain in the town. Sources claimed the hospital had been built in a low-lying area making it vulnerable to inundation during heavy rains.

Surprisingly, District Medical and Health officer K Bheeshma claimed that when he visited the hospital, after it had stopped raining, there was no inundation at the hospital premises let alone in the wards. Similarly, municipal commissioner Srikanth claimed that the corporation was not informed about water entering wards.