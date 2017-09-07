HYDERABAD: Hi-life exhibition, an exclusive showcase of haute couture, personal style, home décor luxury products, is on from today (ends on Saturday, September 9) at Novotel (HICC). The expo says it has the finest work by almost 300 + fashion designers and experts from across India. Aby Dominic, Chief Organiser of Hi-Life Exhibition, said, “The event is tailored to rejuvenate one’s fashion perspective and solely crafted for the elite.

The exhibition has always maintained a code of excellence and perfection aiming to raise the benchmark standard every year, due to its increased momentum of participants, visitors and universal acclaim by fashion critics. This year makes a difference by joining the journey from in a fashion crusade to transform lives”.

HI LIFE presents an A-list of fashion accessories, home accessories to furnishing concepts, stationary to gifting ideas and from tasteful artefacts to avante garde art, customised accessories, designs that reflect modern sophistication with traditional roots will be present here to glamorize our lives.