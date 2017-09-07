Tobacco consumption in any form can have not only adverse effect on general health, but also hamper fertility up to a large extent. A large population of Indian men are addicted to tobacco chewing and smoking. According to research and studies the co relation between tobacco consumption and infertility is strong and well established. Smokeless tobacco products available in Indian market with many forms, khaini, gutkha, and betel are also equally known to reduce fertility in males. Studies have also revealed that compared to non-smokers, active smokers were 14 per cent more likely to be infertile and 26 per cent more likely to have early menopause.



Additionally, smoking is known to cause ectopic pregnancy, a condition in which the fertilised egg fails to move to the uterus and instead attaches in the fallopian tube. Ectopic pregnancy poses a serious risk to the mother and is fatal to the fetus. “Secondhand smoke can affect your fertility: If you live with a smoker, encourage your loved one to stop. Secondhand smoke is also a known cause of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS). If you do become pregnant, you and your partner must stop smoking to protect the health of your baby.

Smoking & tobacco consumption causes fertility problems for men: Smoking damages the DNA in sperms, making them less likely to fertilise eggs. The embryos they create are less likely to survive. Tobacco and areca nut chewing, hookah, pan masala leads to impaired fertility, still births, miscarriages, chromosomal abnormalities in babies. Pan Masala produces acidity in the body and many sperms die due to it. Nicotine or substance abuse by men can have harmful effects on foetus and cause considerable damage.



Lower sperm count and sperm motility problems (motility is the ability of sperm to swim towards and penetrate the egg). Consumption of tobacco in any form reduces both the quality and quantity of sperm and therefore it is difficult for women to conceive if their partners indulge in the habit. Men consuming heavy doses of gutka and tobacco have less and even weak sperms.Erectile dysfunction: A man with ED can’t have and maintain an erection that is adequate for satisfactory sexual performance, which can affect reproduction. Cigarette smoke alters blood flow necessary for an erection, and interferes with the healthy function of blood vessels in erectile tissue.· Reduced sex drive: Tobacco contains nicotine, which is a potent vasoconstrictor. A vasoconstrictor is a chemical that causes narrowing of the arteries and blood vessels and reduces blood flow to the body parts, including the penis.”

The facts about smoking

n Smoking during pregnancy increases the risk of pregnancy complications, low birth weight, and birth defects

n Exposure to cigarette smoking during pregnancy can impact on the development of a female fetus’ ovaries.

n Risk of miscarriage increases with the amount smoked (1% increase in risk per cigarette smoked per day).

n When you smoke or chew tobacco in the form of gutka etc. more than 7000 chemicals spread throughout your entire body and all of your organs. This can lead to fertility problems, including the following:

n Ovulation problems

n Genetic issues

n Damage to reproductive organs

n Damage to your sperms & eggs

n Increased risk of cancer and increased risk of miscarriage

how to stop smoking/chewing of tobacco

n Stopping smoking can improve natural fertility and some of the effects of smoking can be

reversed within a year of quitting.

n Women who quit smoking before conception or within the first three months of pregnancy reduce their risks of their baby being born prematurely to be on par with non-smokers.

n Gutka chewing can not only affect fertility but also outcome of pregnancy. Thus men must be aware and must be asked to de addict themselves before planning a baby.

n Men can also try various nicotine gums available in the market after consulting doctor when planning family

n Women who stop before their third trimester can avoid much of the effect smoking has on birth-weight.

n While Smoking is one of the major cause of infertility in addition to other health hazards associated with the habit. Tobacco blended pan masala is one of the main reasons for deteriorating of quantity and quality of sperms in men. At least, 40% of men who are diagnosed with low sperm counts and more importantly and lesser motility of sperm have been found to be regular users of tobacco, either in chewing or smoking form. Earlier, it was 30 million sperm counts now it has dropped to 20 million. Tobacco consumption causes blood vessels constriction and leads to erectile dysfunction.( data to be validated by doctor). Also counselling men while couples plan their baby is also another way of avoiding infertility risk.

(The doctor is an IVF Specialist & Consultant Reproductive Medicine Manipal Fertility Ongole)