HYDERABAD: South Central Railway general manager Vinod Kumar Yadav inaugurated ‘Manakosam’, a Facilitation Hub’ for meeting the needs of serving and retired railway staff and officers at Rail Nilayam in Secunderabad on Wednesday.The employee related requirements to be handled by “Manakosam’’ are career grievances requiring addressal by the general manager, withdrawal of Provident Fund, issue of privilege, post-retirement complimentary passes, filing of movable and immovable property returns, ex India leave, child care/maternity/paternity leave, leave encashment, no-objection certificate and allotment of residential quarters.



Addressing the staff, officers, representatives of recognised trade unions and associations, Yadav said railway employees were one of the best in terms of their work and efficiency and should always feel proud of their organization. It is the responsibility of the administration to take care of the rail employees who, in turn, are very much capable of taking care of the railway clients and customers, he added.