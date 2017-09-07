HYDERABAD: Three persons, including a 21-year-old B Tech student, died in different road mishaps on Wednesday.In Ghatkesar, Vinod, a B Tech third year student of VBIT, along with his friend was going to college on a bike. "Vinod was riding the bike. As the bike reached Aushapur locality, Vinod tried to overtake an autorickshaw. Meanwhile, a speeding car coming from opposite direction hit the bike,'' said police. Vinod suffered severe head injury and died on the spot while his friend is undergoing treatment. Police registered a case of negligence against the car driver and are investigating.



In another mishap, a 35-year-old daily wage labourer died on the spot after a sand loaded tipper hit his bike in Meerpet police limits. The deceased is identified as Krishnaveni, resident of Tirumalanagar and another person Krishna has been hospitalised. Police said that Krishanaveni was picked up by her colleague Krishna and both were going for work when the mishap took place.



Similarly, 42-year-old Srinivas died on the spot after his bike was knocked down by a speeding truck at Nagole in Uppal Police limits. The deceased was a resident of Arunodaya colony in Nagole. He was proceeding to Uppal when the mishap took place. The victim was crushed to death under wheels of speeding truck.Police registered a case of negligence driving against truck driver.