HYDERABAD: A student from University of Hyderabad lodged a complaint against hairstylist Jawed Habib on Thursday for advertising his saloon using pictures of Hindu Gods. The complainant by the 20-year-old sociology student M Kumar Sagar stated that Jawed Habib’s advertisement with caption ‘Gods too visit JH saloon’ is derogatory and insults religious sentiments of the Hindus and requested to take action against him.



r cpin also filed by Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi LB Nagar constituency convener K Karuna Sagar on Thursday. No case has been registered in the complaint so far.Action will be taken following an enquiry in consultation with senior officers and legal opinion, police said.