HYDERABAD: Mild tension prevailed at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Shamshabad on Thursday, when passengers travelling in SpiceJet flight bound for Tirupati underwent tense moments for an hour after the aircraft developed a technical snag on the runway before scheduled take off.

Officials said when the flight SG 1094 was about to take off around 9.34 am, the crew detected a glitch and returned the flight to parking bay. After the technical snag was rectified, the same flight flew to Tirupati at 11.33 am.