HYDERABAD: Hussainsagar was in a pathetic condition even before Ganesh festival this year as compared to last year. Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB) on Thursday released data of water quality recorded at six monitoring points for the time before and during the Ganesh immersion, till September 1, the seventh day of the festival. The board is yet to release data on the quality of water after the festival, for which samples were collected on September 8. The samples will throw light on the water quality after immersion of 22,722 Ganesh idols in the lake.



When the quality of water recorded before the festival for both present and last year were compared, one gets a sense of deterioration in water quality despite government’s claims to restore the lake. TSPCB officials said that the deterioration was mainly due to lack of good rains this year which would have diluted the water and increased its quality. Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD) increased at four out of six points this year as compared to the last. For example, last year it was recorded 24 mg/L at platform number-2 which increased to 45 mg/L this year. BOD ideally should be 3 mg/L.



At the same point, the Chemical Oxygen Demand (COD) increased from 100 mg/L to 284 mg/L, pH level increased from last year’s 7.2 to 8 this year and Total Dissolved Solids (TDS) increased from 775 mg/L to 800 mg/L. Although this year the state government has increased the number of baby ponds from 15 to 25, distributed 2,16,102 clay idols and 22 tons of natural colours, it is to be learnt whether the measures have helped in the damage control. Fish found dead in Pasumamula Lake

Hyderabad: Lakhs of fish cultivated in Pasumamula Lake located on the city outskirts were found dead on Thursday. The fishermen suspected that release of toxic chemicals into the lake could be the reason for the death of fish. The state government in 2016 had given around 20,000 fish to increase the production of the lake. Hayathnagar police said, the lake is located near Peddamberpet area, where around 40 families survive by selling fish from the Pasumamula lake. On Thursday, a fisherman noticed a shoal of fish floating on the water and alerted others. Based on the complaint filed by fishermen, cases have been booked.