HYDERABAD: Senior consultant in Management, producer, actor, activist, journalist. Seema Azharuddin is all that and more. Excerpts from an interview with a born ‘Hyderabadi’ who has a passion for empowering people, especially women:

Where do we start?

At the end of the day, the questions we ask of ourselves determine the type of people that we will become, quoted writer and Zen practitioner Leo Babauta.

Why did you choose the Leo Babauta quote to start with?

Did you know that your mind loves it when you ask questions? The right questions can open doorways to new opportunities.

What then are some empowering questions for women to ask?

What can I learn from this experience, How can I do something different to bring about a better outcome, What really matters most to me at this point in my life, How can I make this happen?

Examples of disempowering questions?

Why am I so unlucky? Why am I such a loser?

Did you ever find yourself not

asking empowering questions? And what caused that?

Yes, we all do and go through these pockets of self-defeating times. Fear is the answer. Fear of not knowing better, fear of hurting, fear of facing truths, fear of the unknown consequences that might disrupt relationships. The only way out is to follow through with the answer to the empowering questions mentioned earlier.

Did living abroad for several years help in overcoming your fears?

Living in the US for close to 30 years did add to the fear factor becoming less formidable. As a woman you are made to be aware of your strengths, your rights and stand up for progressive thinking. Besides, I was brought up in this vast “culture faith masala curry” - cosmopolitan, modern family environment, with each member having three opinions. Just battling them killed a lot of the fear within!

What needs to change in society for women to be empowered?

First, the society and the government need to improve the economic access for women through shifting from a gender approach to an empowerment approach. Society is required to make structural changes and address with the government’s undying support to help women know their rights, understand the barriers that are locking them out of the economic system, having financial access without permission of her spouse, etc.



What about the men and their role in empowering women?

The problem is with how men view and treat women in our society. Both men and women must be educated on how to make household financial decisions, on the value of a woman in society, and on the economic potential women bring for their households and communities. Training, campaigns and other interventions must be geared towards both women and their families.

Rapid Fire round

What do you love about yourself?

The fact that I am constantly amazed at the simple things, my ability to help and understand others, to stay true to myself, being myself, believing in myself and the fact that I can love as well as I am loved. I love my silly side too!

What motivates you to do your best?

Motivation comes in all shapes and sizes and is limited only by one’s imagination. I’m driven by results, therefore motivated to find every way possible to achieve them.

Who do you need to forgive?

Those who have hurt me. Forgiveness does not change the past but it enlarges the future.

How would you describe your future in three words in three different ways?

Ask me later … All or nothing … It’s my move!

How do you define your purpose in life?

Connecting with people is a human right, therefore, give, help, respond and this translates to defining the purpose of my life in the pursuit of happiness.

What gets you truly excited about life?

Quite simply the constant excitement with which life presents its self! Pursuing the things I love that are purposeful and authentic. The future I envision that resonates with my heart and not someone else’s. It’s a wonderful life!

What one thing have you not done that you really want to do?

I like this saying, “You can’t fall if you don’t climb. But there’s no joy in living your whole life on the ground”. So, I’d like to learn to fly, want to fly but have to admit it’s going down the bucket priority list…

What are your top five values? Are you living those values every day?

Respect, Time, Work ethic, Keeping the word and Priorities. I do have other values too and yes, I try to live by them with an occasional excuse on the time factor!

What does

Leadership mean to you?

To me, it has always been leadership by choice, not by position.

Your favorite quote and why?

“Own who you are”. These simple words express all the motivation you need to believe you are empowered because you are!