HYDERABAD: Of the total 51,316, as many as 8,054 were immersed in about 21 water bodies located in the city on the final day of immersion held on Tuesday. Nearly 22,722 idols were immersed in Hussainsagar alone which include 13,187 idols on Tank Bund side including 4,122 on final day and 9,535 on NTR Marg Road including 1,623 on final day where 27 cranes were pressed into service for immersion purpose. These official figures were collected by the office of superintending, mechanical and workshops circle in Hyderabad.



GHMC officials said that another 14,000 to 14,500 idols were immersed in over a dozen of mini water ponds (baby ponds) constructed in different parts of the city by the civic body to reduce pollution level in the water bodies.However, on the final day of the immersion the number jumped to 8,054. The officials informed that on Tank Bund side, 13,187 idols were dipped by 18 cranes, 9,535 idols were immersed on NTR Marg side by nine cranes.

The other major water bodies where major immersions took place in Saroor Nagar (7,231), Hasmathpet (3,579), IDL (3,579) Pragathi Nagar (1,244), Safilguda (3,207), Kapra (2,081), Kotha Cheruvu (2,217), Durgam Cheruvu (472), Palle cheruvu (873), Pattikunta (693), Rajanna Bowli (673), Vennelagadda (475), Suraram (1,218), Jubileee Cheruvu (331), Medchal (240), Miralam Tank (243), Edulabad (1,353), Shamshabad (80) and Nalla Cheruvu (140).