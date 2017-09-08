HYDERABAD: To create public awareness about man-made and natural climate change and urban disasters including flooding, the state government, in association with the Army, has conceptualised a two-day humanitarian assistance and disaster relief exercise in the city from September 22.

Chief secretary SP Singh held a joint meeting to coordinate the exercise with officials of the Army and the state government here on Thursday.



Speaking to reporters later, revenue special chief secretary BR Meena, along with Maj. Gen. Satish Wasade, said the exercise was based on an urban flooding scenario in the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad. It aims to synergise the efforts of all the agencies involved and build confidence in the populace about the capabilities of the disaster management agencies to render support in case of such disasters.



Hyderabad witnessed a major flood last year after 1908. Maj. Gen. Satish Wasade said the main event of the two-day exercise would be held at Sanjeevaiah Park. Chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will inaugurate the exercise.