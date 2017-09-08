HYDERABAD: While Hyderabadi Biryani is well-known world over, there are a few other varieties of biryani from South India favoured by many. Ambur Biryani from the erstwhile princely state of Arcot is one of them. The biryani is especially in demand in the northern part of Tamil Nadu as well as parts of Karnataka around Bangalore city.Ambur, a small town in Tamil Nadu known for its leather industry, is located on the way to Bengaluru from Chennai close to Karnataka border. It is said that about a century ago, Hasin Baig, a bawarchi from the kitchens of the Nawab of Arcot relocated to his hometown Ambur and started preparing biryani there with a similar recipe as the Arcot biryani.

While the biryani at Nawab’s court was prepared in basmati rice, Baig started making his Ambur version for the masses using cheaper seeraga samba rice. The biryani (spelt “briyani” in Ambur) which was initially sold on bicycles, became so popular that a small shop was set up and people from even outside the town started to flock to this shop. Over the years, this recipe, now known as Ambur Biryani, has spread to parts of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu where it is hugely in demand. Bangalore and Chennai, for example, has many eateries offering this version of biryani.



Apart from the variety of rice (seeraga samba rice is known as chitti mutyalu in Telangana), there are other differences Ambur Biryani has with its Hyderabadi counterpart. The meat here is cooked before putting the biryani on dum, and tomatoes are used frequently in the recipe. Also, in the biryani more of spices like cardamom, cinnamon, cloves and green chillies are used yet it is not as spicy as the Hyderabadi variety. Moderate use of tomatoes, coriander and mint leaves gives a uniform colour to the dish.



While preparing Ambur biryani, the meat is first pre-cooked with onions, ginger, garlic, tomatoes, curd and whole spices. Separately cooked rice and this meat are then layered in a degh and topped with ghee before putting on dum. In some places the rice and meat are mixed together instead of layering. The biryani is preferably eaten with an eggplant gravy known as kathirikal pachidi.



In Hyderabad, a small place in the bylanes of Madhura Nagar near Ameerpet is perhaps the only place serving Ambur Biryani. Pondy Parottas is a 12-seater eatery run by Raja Subbiah and Judith May, a couple from Pondicherry. Known for its Tamilian and Sri Lankan parottas, the outlet introduced Ambur Biryani about a year back and since then there has been no looking back. According to Raja, Ambur Biryani has become the fastest selling dish drawing a steady flow of local customers. He offers variants of this biryani in chicken, mutton kheema, and prawns. Enthused by the response he is planning to start his second outlet in Hi-Tec City soon. Sabyasachi is a food enthusiast and blogs at www.foodaholix.in