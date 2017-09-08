HYDERABAD: Joining chorus with Congress in opposing construction of a new Secretariat at Bison Polo Grounds, TDP too announced that it is ready to join hands with like-minded parties to resist government’s ‘irrational’ move.The party asked the state government to instead build double bedroom houses for poor at the Bison Polo Grounds.

Upping the ante against Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, TDP working president A Revanth Reddy on Thursday wrote an open letter to CM asking him to drop the proposal. “Crores of money earmarked for new Secretariat building can be utilised for construction of 2BHK houses. KCR should clarify whether he wants to construct houses for poor or build a new Secretariat,” Reddy demanded and alleged that KCR had decided to construct a new building for Secretariat according to his Vastu belief as he wanted to see his son and IT Minister KT Rama Rao as TS CM.